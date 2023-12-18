The Ghana Education Service (GES) has refuted reports of reinstating the 11 Senior High School (SHS) headteachers interdicted for charging Form One students unapproved fees.

In a statement on Facebook, the outfit said investigations are still ongoing.

GES has therefore urged the public to disregard the reports about the reinstatement, emphasising it is false.

Management has assured all stakeholders and the public that, the outcome of the investigations will be made known when completed.

The interdiction of the headteachers is in connection with the collection of unauthorized fees from the students placed in their schools contrary to a directive from GES.

The outfit listed the unauthorised monies to include payments for sewn anniversary cloth, House dues, sale of books, sale of calculators, sale of anniversary cloth among others.

The affected headteachers are at Kumasi Girls, Asanteman, Kumasi, Manso Adubia, Agric Nzema Community, Nkawie and Collins SHS.

The rest are; Berekum SHS, O’Reilly, Odomaseman and GHANASS.

Meanwhile the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) last week engaged GES boss, Dr Eric Nkansah over a possible reinstatement.

ALSO READ: