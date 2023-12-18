The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has advised government employees yet to obtain Ghana cards to do so from now till January.

In a statement issued by the Department, employees who fail to meet the deadline will risk not being paid their salaries from February next year.

According to CAGD, employees without NIA numbers will have their names expunged from the payroll.

“All those who are yet to register are therefore advised to take advantage of the December – January period to get registered for their NIA numbers,” portions of the statement read.