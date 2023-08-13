Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has filed his nomination to challenge Kurt Okraku for the presidential seat in the upcoming elections.

Afriyie was at the GFA Secretariat on Friday, August 11, to make the process official, hours after Okraku had finished his.

Having lost out on the seat to the Dreams FC Bankroller four years ago, Afriyie will be looking to unseat Okraku during this year’s election, which is slated for September 27 in Tamale.

Undaunted by the setback, the owner and President of Tafo-based Planners Athletic Club is now keen to reclaim the prestigious position of GFA leader.

Currently, Okraku and Afriyie are the only two to officially confirm their intentions to run for the presidential seat of the GFA.

