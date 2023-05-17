An official of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has said that the remaining miners said to have been trapped under a caved pit at Korley Teye in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region on Monday, may have escaped through an escape route.

Seven of the miners have been confirmed to have died when the illegal mining pit caved in on them Monday morning, and while an eyewitness told Adom News that five others were rescued alive with injuries, NADMO says it can only account for three.

It is unclear which hospital the injured were taken to. Residents suggest that injured victims of illegal mining accidents avoid the use of official facilities – such as reporting to the police or seeking care at hospitals- for fear of being handed over to law enforcement agencies.

An eyewitness, Frank Owusu Amoah, who said he personally got involved in rescue efforts, told Adom News he saw five persons rescued alive, who were taken to the hospital with injuries.

However, Deputy NADMO Director, Douglas Adomako, has told Adom News’ Akwasi Dwamena that they managed to save three persons who are currently responding to treatment at the hospital.

He added that the rest may have used another root to escape from danger and that there is nobody in the pit.

Emmanuel Okyere, Unit Committee Secretary said the casualty rate could have been higher, explaining that torrential rains prevented many miners from going down the tunnel, leaving the field to the ‘very stubborn’ ones.

He said when they heard of the accident, they mobilised to attempt to rescue the trapped, however, their efforts yielded only seven dead bodies.

Mr Okyere said he was yet to confirm that one of those rescued with injuries may have died as well.

