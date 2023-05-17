Staff of GIHOC Distilleries Limited in Accra are demanding the immediate removal of the Managing Director, Maxwell Kofi Jumah over mismanagement.

The workers who embarked on a protest at the premises of the company amidst heavy police presence on Tuesday, May 16 insist that their salaries have been in arrears for the past three months.

They also allege that their Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions and Provident fund have been in arrears for almost a year now.

They also claim that the fortunes of GIHOC distilleries have taken a turn for the worse under the leadership of Mr Jumah who has been the MD of the company for six years now.

Clad in red armbands, the workers vented out their frustrations to Citi Business News and called on the government to immediately relieve him of his duties.

“The workers cannot produce raw materials, neither is the company able to pay workers, provident fund, and SSNIT for almost a year. Earnings and salaries hardly come, As I speak to you about three months’ salaries haven’t come. There are several other concerns, goods are sold and monies don’t go to the company’s account,” a worker told Citi Business News.

