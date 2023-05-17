The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region is expected to meet a failed Parliamentary aspirant for Ejura-Sekyedumase who was seen in a viral video spraying cash in the just-ended parliamentary and presidential primaries of the party.

Even before the invitation from the party, the former aspirant, Juliana Kinang -Wassan had been summoned to appear before the office of the Special Prosecutor to answer some questions.

Citi News has learned that the meeting by the party’s leadership with the former aspirant will seek to point out what the constitution of the party says about her conduct.

Madam Kinang-Wassan was seen in a widely circulated video raining cash on delegates, party supporters, and bystanders upon arrival at the voting centre at Ejura on Saturday.

Her conduct caused a major stir at the voting centre with voters abandoning voting booths to grab a note from the MP aspirant.

The notes ranged from as low as 5 Ghana cedis to as high as GH¢100 notes.

Her conduct has been severely condemned by a section of the public with some calling on her to be sanctioned by the party.

