Former Hearts of Oak forward, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, has called for Andre Ayew’s exclusion from the senior national team, the Black Stars.

According to him, Ayew’s time with the Black Stars has come to an end and he must make way for other young players.

He acknowledged Ayew’s experience and contributions but stressed the need to make way for younger players who can demonstrate their abilities on the international stage.

“Andre Ayew is done with the Black Stars and should be shown the exit in order to open doors for emerging talents like Kudus Mohammed,” Kuffour told Accra-based Onua FM.

“Dede Ayew has been with the Black Stars since 2008, and it’s time to leave. Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and others also need the space to show us what they have.”

Andre Ayew’s future was questioned after he was dropped to the bench in Ghana’s game against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars skipper was dropped from the squad for the return leg in Luanda due to illness.

Kuffour, however, further emphasised that Ayew’s younger brother, Jordan Ayew, still has a significant role to play in the national team and has more to offer compared to Andre.

“Andre Ayew has served and must give way,” Kuffour stated.

“His younger brother Jordan is there and still has something to deliver, unlike Dede, who has fulfilled his responsibilities with the senior national team. He needs to leave and make way for others too.”

Osei Kuffour won the CAF Champions League with Hearts of Oak.

