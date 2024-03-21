The Majority Caucus in Parliament has taken on the Speaker Alban Bagbin for stopping the approval process for Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State nominated by the President and vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

This action came in response to a pending court application seeking an injunction against the approval of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

In a statement dated March 20, 2024, the Caucus accused Bagbin of acting unilaterally in adjourning the House, an act that they say undermines the government.

“Point 10 of their 13-point statement read: “The decision of Mr Speaker to adjourn the House without recourse to its members, especially the Leadership, is most arbitrary, capricious and undemocratic. The settled practice has always been that the Leadership of the House guide the Chair to conduct the Business of the House.”

The listed business before the House that had to be aborted on the back of Bagbin’s decision. Among others, tax waivers, laying of papers, consideration of bills, outstanding IDA facility and approval of ministerial nominees.

“The consequences are clear that the economy will suffer and government business will be undermined because of the pleasure of one man,” point-11 read.

The Majority also accused the Minority of backing the Speaker because of their inordinate love to win power on the back of bad blood for the government.

