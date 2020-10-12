Bishop Charles Agyinasare has said the Bible sees homosexuality as “morally disgusting, unnatural and a depravity” and has, thus, urged Christians to run from it.

Equally, he said fornication, adultery, bestiality, rape, incest and other forms of sexual sin are all abhorred by God.

Teaching his congregation on Sunday, 11 October 2020 about sexual sins and their spiritual consequences, the founder of Perez Chapel International said homosexuality or lesbianism, for instance, is referred to in the Hebrew language as ‘Toevah’, meaning, “something morally disgusting”.

He said it is “something detestable and to be rejected”.

“It is the development of unnatural affection toward people of the same-sex”, Bishop Agyinasare said, adding: “It is not a disease because if it were, then it would be the only disease punishable by eternal damnation” as captured in Romans 1:32, which says: ‘Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same but have pleasure in them that do them’.

“It is not being trapped in the wrong body because it is a choice”, Bishop Agyinasare added.

According to him, “the scriptures regard it as an inordinate affection” as written in Romans 1:31, which says: ‘Without understanding, covenant-breakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful’

“The scriptures tell us it is an abomination”, he asserted, as demonstrated in the following Bible verses: ‘Leviticus 18:22,24-25; 22 Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination. 24 Defile, not ye yourselves in any of these things: for in all these the nations are defiled which I cast out before you: 25 And the land is defiled: therefore, I do visit the iniquity thereof upon it, and the land itself vomiteth out her inhabitants’.

Further, Bishop Agyinasare said homosexuality is regarded as “depravity” as demonstrated in Romans 1:26, which says: ‘For this cause, God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature’.

“If a Christian practised homosexuality or lesbianism, just like any sexual sin, they are disinherited” as noted in 1 Corinthians 6:9, which says: ‘Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived. Neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, nor sodomites, 1Cor. 6:10 nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners will inherit the kingdom of God’.

Also, Bishop Agyinasare said Apostle Jude referred to it as “going after strange flesh”, as written in Jude 1:7: ‘Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire’.

Apart from that, he said: “It is also a denial of one of the primary purposes of sex, which is procreation by being fruitful and multiplying”, as Genesis 1:28 teaches, adding that: “Moreso, it is contrary to sound doctrine”, as 1 Timothy 1:10 teaches that: ‘For whoremongers, for them that defile themselves with mankind, for men stealers, for liars, for perjured persons, and if there be any other things that is contrary to sound doctrine’.

Below is Bishop Agyinasare’s teachings on the other sexual sins as captured in his sermon:

1. Fornication in the Greek is Porneo which means premarital sex, an unlawful or immoral sexual act or prostitution. In the Bible when sex was in marriage it is called “he knew his wife” if it was outside marriage “he lay with her” Gentile Christians or Christians who were not Jews were told to abstain from sexual sins Acts 15:20. It is important to note that sexual sins are sins against the body 1Cor. 6:18 Flee sexual immorality. Every sin that a man does is outside the body, but he who commits sexual immorality sins against his own body.

2. Adultery is the same Greek word for fornication – Porneo and it is sex outside marriage. It attracted the death penalty in the Old Testament Lev. 20:10 “The man who commits adultery with another man’s wife, he who commits adultery with his neighbour’s wife, the adulterer and the adulteress, shall surely be put to death. An adulteress is like a concubine; she is not entitled to any inheritance or insurance policy. When her man dies, she may not even be invited to his funeral.

3. Uncleanness in Greek is Akathasia meaning being covered with filth, moral uncleanness and any natural pollution whether acted out by oneself or with another. Also known as filthiness, it is obscenity in act or gesture. Romans 1:24,26,27

24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:

26 For this cause, God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature:

27 And likewise, also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet.

Uncleanness or Filthiness includes

i. Nudism – the compulsion to be naked including striptease dancing, fashions that expose the vital parts of women and men. The compulsion to expose the body to entice people to have sex with you.

ii. Lasciviousness the Greek being Aselgeia meaning not caring what others think or having no restraints. This includes rape, incest, homosexuality,

a. Incest which in Hebrew is Chalal meaning defilement or desecration of something holy. It is also sex with close relatives which the Bible vehemently frowns upon Leviticus 18:6-16

6 None of you shall approach to any that is near of kin to him, to uncover their nakedness: I am the Lord.

7 The nakedness of thy father, or the nakedness of thy mother, shalt thou not uncover: she is thy mother; thou shalt not uncover her nakedness.

8 The nakedness of thy father’s wife shalt thou not uncover: it is thy father’s nakedness.

9 The nakedness of thy sister, the daughter of thy father, or daughter of thy mother, whether she be born at home, or born abroad, even their nakedness thou shalt not uncover.

10 The nakedness of thy son’s daughter, or of thy daughter’s daughter, even their nakedness thou shalt not uncover: for theirs is thine own nakedness.

11 The nakedness of thy father’s wife’s daughter, begotten of thy father, she is thy sister, thou shalt not uncover her nakedness.

12 Thou shalt not uncover the nakedness of thy father’s sister: she is thy father’s near kinswoman.

13 Thou shalt not uncover the nakedness of thy mother’s sister: for she is thy mother’s near kinswoman.

14 Thou shalt not uncover the nakedness of thy father’s brother, thou shalt not approach to his wife: she is thine aunt.

15 Thou shalt not uncover the nakedness of thy daughter in law: she is thy son’s wife; thou shalt not uncover her nakedness.

16 Thou shalt not uncover the nakedness of thy brother’s wife: it is thy brother’s nakedness.

Incest is discouraged Deuteronomy 27:20,22-23 Reuben missed his blessings and inheritance for sleeping with his stepmother 1 Chronicles 5:1 Absalom also slept with his father’s concubines, he died tragically 2 Samuel 16:22. In the New Testament the guy who slept with his father’s wife was delivered to Satan 1 Corinthians 5:1,5:

1 It is reported commonly that there is fornication among you, and such fornication as is not so much as named among the Gentiles, that one should have his father’s wife.

5 To deliver such an one unto Satan for the destruction of the flesh, that the spirit may be saved in the day of the Lord Jesus.

b. Rape is having sex with another person without their consent and any form of sexual abuse.

c. Prostitution is Chalal in the Hebrew meaning to profane, to defile, to make common, a desecration of something holy. It is also the selling of sex or having sex for money or some other privileges. The synonyms for prostitution are harlot, whore, call girl, hooker, streetwalker, lady of the night, lady of pleasure, scarlet woman, soiled dove, whore monger.

– God forbids prostitution Deuteronomy 23:17 There shall be no whore of the daughters of Israel, nor a sodomite of the sons of Israel.

– As people of God our daughters forbidden to be prostitutes Leviticus 19:29 Do not prostitute thy daughter, to cause her to be a whore; lest the land fall to whoredom, and the land become full of wickedness.

– Prostitution should not be patronized Proverbs 7:25-27. Priests were not to marry prostitutes Leviticus 21:7. In Israel in Bible times their price was the same as that of a dog Deuteronomy 23:18 She was known as a deep ditch Proverbs 23:27 For a whore is a deep ditch, and a strange woman is a narrow pit.

– Even their clothes or how they dressed seductively was frowned upon Proverbs 7:10 And, behold, there met him a woman with the attire of an harlot, and subtil of heart. Prostitutes cannot inherit the kingdom of God Ephesians 5:5 For this ye know, that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man, who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.

– That means the end of prostitution is hell Revelation 21:8; Revelation 22:15

iv. Bestiality is Tebel in Hebrew meaning having sex with animals which is something unnatural, a confusion and an abomination Leviticus 18:23 Neither shalt thou lie with any beast to defile thyself therewith: neither shall any woman stand before a beast to lie down thereto: it is confusion. Check Leviticus 20:15- 16. Don’t be deceived Ephesians 5:6 Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.

WHAT MUST WE DO

1. Don’t associate with people who do such things Ephesians 5:7 Be not ye, therefore, partakers with them.

2. Refuse to perform acts associated with sexual sin

– Masturbation

– Revelling or smooching or grinding with someone other than your spouse 1Peter 4:3 For the time past of our life may suffice us to have wrought the will of the Gentiles when we walked in lasciviousness, lusts, excess of wine, revellings, banquetings, and abominable idolatries:

– Masochism: the derivation of sexual gratification from being subjected to physical pain or humiliation by oneself or another person or finding pleasure in being abused or dominated.

– Sadism – the derivation of sexual gratification from the infliction of physical pain or humiliation of another person.

3. Repent or change your mind and actions Acts 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:39 For the promise is unto you, and to your children, and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call.

4. Put to death your members or deny yourself or control yourself Colossians 3:5 Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence, and covetousness, which is idolatry:

Precious one, if we call ourselves Christians then we must forsake all forms of sexual sins and uncleanness. They should not once be named amongst us, we would please God, preserve our generation and avoid Sexually Transmitted Diseases.

God bless our homeland Ghana.