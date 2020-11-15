Five people have died after a Toyota Hilux pick-up and a Mercedes Sprinter bus collided they were travelling in was involved in an accident on the Obuasi-Dunkwa road on Saturday.

The deceased include the driver of the pick-up vehicle identified as Alhaji Mustapha Iddrisu, aged 50.

Seventeen others who are in critical condition are on admission at the Obuasi Government and Anglogold Ashanti hospitals.

The bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the hospital for autopsy and burial.

According to available information, the pick-up vehicle with registration number GC 9888-20 was driving from Obuasi direction towards Dunkwa with four persons on board at about 6:40 p.m on Saturday.

Ashanti Regional Commander of the Police Motor, Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahen tells Nhyira FM that, the driver, on reaching a section of the road at the outskirts of Adinkra, allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle.

But in the process veered off his lane and collided with the Sprinter bus with registration number AW 6620-13.

The bus had about 18 passengers onboard.

“This is an avoidable accident. This nasty scenerio could have been avoided had the driver of the pick-up exercised a little patience,” Mr. Adu Boahen said.

He also appealed to the general public to assist identify some of the victims who are currently on admission at the hospital.

He explained that the police will also mount a search for the driver of the Mercedes Sprinter bus.

Meanwhile, the two vehicles involved in the accident have been cleared-off the road to allow free flow of traffic.