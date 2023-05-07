Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has once again demonstrated her dominance in the Ghanaian fashion industry with her latest photoshoot.

The talented and hardworking female entrepreneur wore a stunning sleeveless African print dress that has set social media ablaze with its trendiness.

Fella’s regal appearance was heightened by the floor-length gown that gracefully embraced her curves and sparkled beautifully in front of the camera.

Her lustrous black hairstyle was adorned with a matching African print head wrap, while her gorgeous smile captivated all who laid eyes on her.

Fella’s simple yet elegant look was complemented by round gold earrings and a delicate diamond necklace, showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

