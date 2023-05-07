Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui
Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has once again demonstrated her dominance in the Ghanaian fashion industry with her latest photoshoot.

The talented and hardworking female entrepreneur wore a stunning sleeveless African print dress that has set social media ablaze with its trendiness.

Fella’s regal appearance was heightened by the floor-length gown that gracefully embraced her curves and sparkled beautifully in front of the camera.

Her lustrous black hairstyle was adorned with a matching African print head wrap, while her gorgeous smile captivated all who laid eyes on her.

Fella’s simple yet elegant look was complemented by round gold earrings and a delicate diamond necklace, showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

