Actress Fella Makafui is unfazed by allegations she uses black magic to subdue her persons of interest, including her husband.

The allegation began when she managed to pull artiste Medikal, and made him end his relationship with singer Sister Derby in 2020.

Following her latest interest in Black Stars’ poster boy, Mohammed Kudus, fans have warned her not to try her ‘juju’ on the sterling player who is steadily making Ghana proud.

Reacting to one of the comments, Fella Makafui initially downplayed the allegation, tagging it as one of the many jokes. But the comments are popping up under all her social media comment sections and DMs.

This has forced the mother-of-one to go on a rant on Twitter, threatening ‘violence’ on persons who don’t want her to have peace.

According to her, she has dedicated her entire time chasing money, and she doesn’t have time for nonsense.