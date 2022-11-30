Ghanaian actor and farmer, John Dumelo, has shared some pictures of himself to court conversation on social media.

Taking to Facebook to share different images of himself clad in a black Polo shirt and with a clean shave, the aspiring politician had strands of grey hair visible on his head and seemed to have put on some weight.

In one of the pictures he shared on November 28, 2022, he wrote the caption, ‘God is good’.

While some social media users are asserting that the father of two was starting to look more like former president John Dramani Mahama, others believe old age was catching up with him gradually and looking good as well.

A few hours after the actor’s post, netizens took screenshots of him and circulated them all over social media, gathering very interesting reactions.

