Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, has made a bold prediction ahead of Ghana’s World Cup game against Portugal on Thursday.

According to him, with the Black Star’s current line-up, he is certain the team will qualify from their group stage, which includes Uruguay, South Korea and Portugal.

Taking to his Twitter, Mr Dumelo said Ghana will make headlines all over after the first game, adding that, it will be a win or draw moment for the West-African team.

MORE: