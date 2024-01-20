The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public about the circulation of an unregistered bottled water, SLIMFIT mineral water on the market.

The FDA clarified that the original brand name registered with its outfit is SLEMFIT (mineral water and purified water) produced by the Twellium Industrial Company Limited.

This information was conveyed in a press statement signed and released by its Chief Executive Officer on Friday, January 19.

The FDA assured the public that its surveillance teams are actively monitoring the markets to remove the unregistered SLIMFIT mineral water from trade and to identify the producers and distributors.

The statement also urged consumers not to patronise unregistered products as their safety and quality cannot be guaranteed.

Furthermore, the statement advised all consumers to exercise vigilance when purchasing packaged products and report any suspicious items to the FDA for the necessary regulatory action to be taken.

“The public is encouraged to provide any relevant information to assist the FDA. Please channel all concerns and communication on the above through the following contacts,” the statement read.

Below is the full statement