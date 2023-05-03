A 48-year-old Chainsaw Operator met his untimely death after a tree he was felling hit him at Twifu Mintaso in the Twifu Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

The deceased, Emmanuel Narh popularly known as Bicycle was with his six-year-old son in the bush when the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Kasapa News reports that when the tree struck the deceased, his little son who couldn’t help his father run to the house and informed the family about the incident.

Some family members and neighbours rushed to the scene of the incident but unfortunately, the chainsaw operator died shortly after they arrived.

The body has since been deposited at the Twifu Praso Government Hospital Mortuary and the case reported to the police.

Meanwhile, residents have accused the deceased of going to the farm on a Tuesday which is an abomination.

They believe he was punished for disobeying the gods of the land.

