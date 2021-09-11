A chainsaw operator, Daniel Kwaku Owusu, has been gunned down by yet-to-be-identified person at Amenam in the Birim North district of the Eastern Region.

His body was found by some forestry officers who were on inspection in that section of the forest.

It is said that the victim went to Amuana Praso Oseikrom forest to cut trees, but he failed to return home from work.

It was during a search that the forestry officers made residents know that a body with gunshot wounds had been found.

Wife of the victim, Esther Antw,i who was distraught, opined that she had a bad feeling and called his relations to ascertain if he was safe, as she could not find him.

His father also described him as a peaceful and fun-loving person with a good behaviour, hence he could not phantom why he was supposedly murdered.

It was revealed that that was the second ‘murder’ that had happened in the family in a short period. His brother was murdered after a confrontation on money.

The District Police Commander, who spoke to Adom News, DSP Peter Ofori Donkor, said his team was dispatched to the scene to secure the site.

The police have also retrieved and deposited the body at the Abirem Government Hospital for autopsy.