Musician, Black Prophet says he has a very different approach to a situation that will involve his wife and her cheating partner.

He told DJ Slim on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that to be different, his analysis of issues always carries positivity, hence freeing him from any form of negativity.

During the interview, the reggae musician said that certain words we use are the reason people have negative mindsets, and according to him, because of his mentality, certain things do not bother him at all.

Asked what he would do if he stumbled upon his wife in bed with another man, his response was one no one expected.

According to him, whoever his wife is cheating on him with eventually becomes his family because they now share the same roof.

“The way I look at things is different. I will close the door and tell them to finish whatever they are doing so we can eat together because we are now a family.”

Black Prophet believes people need to take charge of their emotions amidst the numerous troubles that nature throws at them.

According to him, positivity goes a long way to prevent a lot of unfortunate things that may occur in the lives of people.

Play the video above: