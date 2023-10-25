Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo will be available for his side’s Europa League group match with Toulouse on Thursday, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since picking up a knee injury in the Reds’ defeat at Tottenham last month.

Liverpool sit top of Group E following wins over LASK and Union Saint-Gilloise.

But Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are all unavailable to face Toulouse at Anfield.

Klopp said Robertson has had an operation on a shoulder injury, while Thiago and Bajcetic are “not in team training”.

“Cody is in full training now since Sunday, which means he is available for the squad,” Klopp added.

“Whatever we do with that we will have to see, but that’s good as well.”

Liverpool’s opponents Toulouse lifted the French Cup last season – their first major trophy – but have won just three of 11 matches this campaign.

“Toulouse deserve all of our respect and it’s a really interesting story of them winning the French Cup,” added Klopp.

“We hope we’ll go long into the competition, but to do that you have to make decisive steps and tomorrow is one of them.”