Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been named the Football Writers’ Association Men’s Footballer of the Year for 2022/23, while Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has won the Women’s Footballer of the Year award.

The Norway international received 82 per cent of the FWA vote, ahead of Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Haaland has contributed an incredible 51 goals in all competitions so far this season as Man City look to secure a historic treble.

The 22-year-old’s goals have come in just 47 appearances and his strike against West Ham earlier this month took him to 35 in the league, earning him the outright record for most goals in a Premier League campaign.

It’s one of a number of records that Haaland has sent tumbling as he looks to inspire City to a historic treble in the final few weeks of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently top of the Premier League, one point ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand with four games remaining.

Next week they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final with the score locked at 1-1 after the first leg, and they could complete the treble with victory in the FA Cup final on June 3 against rivals Manchester United.

Haaland and Kerr are set to receive their awards at the FWA Footballer of the Year 75th anniversary dinner in London on May 25.

