The December 7, 2020, parliamentary and presidential election, has ended across the country with many big names shot down.

Both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) suffered some shocking defeats.

Per the results trickling in now, former Minister for Inner Cities and Development, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Boniface Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface lost to the NDC’s Francis Xavier Sosu.

Provisional results trooping in showed Mr Sosu polled 62,127 votes while Mr Saddique had 49,985.

Bono East Regional Minister and MP for Amanten-Atebubu, Kofi Amoakohene has also lost to the NDC’s Sanja Nanja.

Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Adayage lost the Navrongo Central seat to Sampson Chiraga.

Deputy Defence Minister, Major (Rtd) Derrick Oduro also lost the Nkoranza North seat to one Akwasi Mensah of the NDC.

Also, Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah lost the Awutu Senya West Parliamentary seat to the sister of Hannah Tetteh, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui of the NDC.

The hopes of NPP’s Nii Lante Bannerman, who was poised to unseat Odododiodoo’s Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has been dashed.

Minister for Local Government, Hajia Alima and Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Kpemka have all suffered a humiliating defeat.

Mr Kpemka polled 16,462 votes against 20,939 votes garnered by the NDC parliamentary candidate, Miss Lydia Akanvariba Lamisi.

Joseph Kpemka and Lydia Lamisi

On the other hand, some big wigs from the NDC including former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu lost the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese seat against the incumbent, Elvis Donkor.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu and Elvis Donkor.

Actor, John Dumelo could not realise his dream of unseating incumbent Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency MP, Lydia Alhassan.

John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan

The NDC’s Adamu Ramadan has also flogged incumbent MP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa.

Adamu Ramadan and Yaw Buaben Asamoah

Adam Mutawakili has also been floored by Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor.

Adam Mutawakili and Abu Jinapor

Minister of Creative Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Barbara Ayisi and Minister of State-in-charge of Tertiary Education of Agona East, Kojo Yankah also lost.

Others include Deputy Minister for Roads and Highway and MP for Lawra, Anthony Karbo, Deputy Oti Regional Minister and MP for Krachi East, Michael Gyato, Minister for Chieftaincy and MP for Ketu South and Kofi Dzamesi among others.