The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced it will declare the 2020 presidential election results at 5:pm today.

The declaration will be done at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, serves as the Returning Officer for the presidential polls.

The announcement will come 24 hours after the close of polls on December 7 as promised by the Commission.

The Commission said it had introduced more efficient measures that will facilitate the declaration of election results within 24 hours.

Below is the full statement: