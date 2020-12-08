National Democratic Congress candidate, Francis Xavier Sosu, has given the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Madina Constituency, Alhaji Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface, a run for his money in the December 7 general election.

Borniface Abubakr Sadiq and Francis Xavier Sosu

Mr Sosu polled 62,127 of the total votes cast to beat the former Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development who managed to poll 46,985 votes.

Prince Oppong-Boadu of the Ghana Union Movement obtained 692 votes.

The total ballot cast was 110, 409 of which 109,804 were valid and 599 rejected.

Mr Boniface is one of the shocking causalities in the polls. The rest are Awutu Senya West Member of Parliament (MP), George Andah and MP for Adentan, Yaw Boaben Asamoa.