Eight members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region will be honouring police invitation over alleged use of military camouflage in their campaigns.

Vice Chairman, Retired Captain John Kwame Jabari and Deputy Secretary, Baah Acheamfour are among the suspects.

The eight were spotted in the uniform during a campaign tour of the Former President John Mahama.

The executives are said to be members of the party’s “Green Army”.

Party Chairman, Augustus Andrews addressed party members Wednesday morning.

