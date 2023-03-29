Heavily armed police officers, after a fortnight of surveilling their targets, took five men last week, reportedly in connection with the murder of rap superstar Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

Three men were taken in on Sunday at Erica Square shopping centre in Belhar, about 1 600 kilometres away from where Forbes and his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were shot dead more than a month ago.

Police arrested two other men in the same suburb, Netwerk24 reported on Monday.

According to the publication, officers had been on the suspects’ trail for two weeks, following leads in the form of fingerprints and DNA extracted from the getaway car used the night that Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal.

The white Mercedes-Benz had been found deserted in Umlazi, more than 20km from where the two were brazenly gunned down moments after hugging each other goodbye outside Wish on Florida on 10 February.

The investigation, the publication reported, led the task team to a taxi hitman in Empangeni, whose address was confirmed during an elaborate operation, ostensibly to register people for government grants.

Officers posing as government officials reportedly went door to door, and one of the “applicants” signed up the person of interest, who was in the Western Cape at the time.

The man and his alleged associates were traced and kept under surveillance until they were cornered at the Cape Town mall.

Sunday shoppers pushing trolleys and grocery bags gawked as the men, believed to have been involved in the hit six weeks ago, were cornered and taken into custody.

Despite videos released of the arrest and details from grapevine sources, the police have denied making any arrest.

KZN police spokesperson denied there was an update on the investigation, although he said they “will provide progress on the matter in due course”.

Family of AKA have, in a press statement released on Wednesday, March 29, pleaded with the public to allow the investigation take due course.