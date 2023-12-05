Okofrobour Obeng Nuakoh III, the chief of Dunkwa-on-Offin, in the Central Region, has warned miners in the area to stop desecrating and polluting the Offin river.

He noted that, the fact that Dunkwa is a mining town does not mean mining should be done irresponsibly.

The Dunkwa chief, who was addressing the chiefs and people at the forecourt of his palace, whilst observing Akwasidae last Sunday, said the people deserved clean and good water.

Nana Nuakoh reminded miners to, as much as possible, protect the environment whilst carrying out their activities in the interest of posterity.

He then urged the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to be proactive and check the activities of illegal miners to save the land from wanton destruction.

The Dunkwahenealso cautioned against indiscriminate invocation of curses at the least provocation, which practice leads to loss of lives. He warned that anybody arraigned for invoking a curse would be severely dealt with.

Meanwhile, Okofrobour Obeng Nuakoh, has debunked rumours doing the rounds in the locality that he was involved in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, in the Offin river.

He explained that his gesture to help dredge the choked Offin River, as a result of years of mining in the Offin, Densu, Pra and Ankobrah Rivers, which flood the surrounding communities whenever it rains, does not mean he was engaged in illegal mining.

He mentioned that the Densu, Pra and Ankobrah rivers have been silted with sand and gravel due to galamsey activities, hence the exercise to complement government’s interventions.

According to him, his aim was to build a better community and improve upon the standard of living of his people, who are rather accusing him of complicity in illegal mining.