DopeNation took the stage by storm at the West Hills Mall during the Nsoromma Season 6 grand finale, leaving no stone unturned as they entertained the mammoth crowd that thronged the venue.

The dynamic duo performed a lineup of their hit songs, captivating the audience with their energetic performance and catchy tunes.

Their electrifying presence on stage drew cheers and applause from the crowd, who were thrilled to see them live in action.

Meanwhile, DopeNation’s performance added an extra dose of excitement to the already thrilling event, showcasing their versatility and musical prowess. Their hits resonated with the audience, who sang along and danced to every beat.

Overall, DopeNation’s performance was a highlight of the Nsoromma Season 6 grand finale, leaving the audience thoroughly entertained and wanting more.

Watch the video below:



