Chief Executive Officer of Ghana COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has addressed calls for his resignation for the decline in cocoa production and low yields.

He asserted that, the decrease in cocoa output is due to natural occurrences, not mismanagement.

The COCOBOD CEO has faced criticism for his perceived lack of proactivity and effectiveness, which some argue has contributed to the reduced cocoa production.

However, speaking on Adom FM’s Burning Issues with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, Mr Aidoo emphasized that the challenges in the cocoa sector are due to natural factors rather than incompetence.

“You cannot blame me or the management of COCOBOD for the decline in cocoa production but what is happening is a natural phenomenon,” he stated.

Mr Aidoo cited several natural disasters impacting cocoa production, including illegal mining activities, the El Niño weather pattern, erratic rainfall, and increased temperatures.

These factors, he noted have caused moisture stress and hampered the growth of cocoa flowers and pods.

Additionally, climatic changes have led to the proliferation of pests and diseases, further complicating efforts of farmers to maintain optimal yields.

“Even this year, we will witness the worst cocoa production compared all other cocoa seasons and this will affect our cost,” he hinted.

Mr. Aidoo also refuted claims that a substantial portion of cocoa revenue is allocated to COCOBOD’s management.

He clarified that in recent years, only 6% of cocoa income has been used for administrative expenses.

Due to the decline in cocoa yields and related activities, this percentage has been further reduced to 2.5% for this year.

