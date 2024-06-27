The Asokore Mampong District Court hearing the case involving actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lilwin has adjourned the matter to July 29, 2024.

When the case was called on Thursday, June 27, the Police Prosecutors told the court that they had sent the docket to the Attorney General’s office for study and advice.

The actor’s lawyer, Nana Bonsu Kyeretwie, said the advice from the Attorney General’s Office will inform their next step.

“The prosecution must prove its case for us to have a case to answer before we can rebut any doubt that the Police have created in this matter. But for now, we cannot speak to anything, We are only waiting for the Attorney General’s advice in accordance with his mandate,” he said.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command on June 3, 2024 arrested Lilwin.

His arrest was in connection with an accident which resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

Lilwin was subsequently arraigned and granted GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.

