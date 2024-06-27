The General Manager of FC Samartex, Edmund Ackah, has emphasized that he does interfere with player selection at the club.

Ackah, who has previously served at Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC, stressed that FC Samartex adheres strictly to a policy preventing any interference in player selection.

“I have never interfered in player selection at FC Samartex. The only thing I remember doing was to ask questions about player selection but I don’t interfere with player selection,” Ackah said on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

He credited the club’s success, including their recent Ghana Premier League title, to their policy of empowering the coaching staff.

“Our policy will not even allow me to do that. We have a coach and we allowed him to work and I believe that is why we have won the Premier League,” he added.

Despite their achievements, Ackah clarified that FC Samartex does not view themselves as competitors to traditional giants like Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, acknowledging their esteemed histories in Ghanaian football.

“We are Ghana Premier League champions but we are not here to compete with Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak. These clubs have a rich history in our football and we are not here to compete with them.”

Under Edmund Ackah’s leadership, FC Samartex secured their first league title in the 2023/24 season and will make their debut in the CAF Champions League in the upcoming season.