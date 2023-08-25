

Former President Donald Trump has posted for the first time on X, formerly known as Twitter, since the final days of his term in office.

The post, which included his mug shot, contains the same message he posted earlier tonight on Truth Social, showing his mug shot with the words “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and “NEVER SURRENDER!” below it.

In a fund-raising note he shared on both platforms, the former president wrote:

“Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NOCRIME,” Trump wrote. “But today, I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.”

Until today, Trump’s previous post still visible on X, then known as Twitter, was to say on January 8, 2021, that he would not be attending the inauguration of President Joe Biden. That same day, Trump was suspended by the platform “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said.

The Trump account was restored in November of 2022 by Elon Musk, who took over the social platform.

Trump’s campaign is also selling T-shirts with the former president’s mug shot and “NEVER SURRENDER!” printed on them as the campaign continues to fundraise off the arrest.

