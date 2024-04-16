Donald Trump makes history as he becomes the first former US president to face criminal trial as he appears in New York court.

The Republican politician arrived at a Manhattan courthouse Monday, April 15, as his hush money trial got underway.

Trump is accused of falsifying his business records to disguise a hush-money payment made to Stormy Daniels, a former adult film star, shortly before the 2016 election.

The charges from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stem from a $130,000 payment Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to the actress at the end of the 2016 election to keep her from going public with an allegation that she and Trump had had an affair. Trump then repaid Cohen in installments marked as legal fees in company records.

Mr Trump, 77, faces a maximum of four years in jail if convicted, but could avoid jail time and be fined instead.

The trial began today with jury selection, which could take up to two weeks because of the large pool of prospective jurors.

The proceedings mark the first time a former president has faced a criminal trial.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. He has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to the charges, which he says are politically motivated.

He last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment.

Jury selection could take up to two weeks, with the entire trial expected to last between six and eight weeks.