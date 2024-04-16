National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo has revealed the party’s plan to establish a Street Lights Authority aimed at ensuring the effective functioning of all street lights across the country.

Speaking on behalf of the NDC, Opare Addo highlighted the need for a dedicated authority or department responsible for overseeing the maintenance and functionality of street lights.

He emphasized that despite the levies paid to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and district assemblies for street lights, there is a lack of accountability regarding how these funds are utilized.

Under the proposed initiative, Opare Addo explained that the Street Lights Authority would be tasked with ensuring proper budget allocation.

He emphasized the importance of adequate lighting for the 24-hour economy, stressing that well-lit areas are essential for economic activities and public safety.

Opare Addo further spoke on the need for a comprehensive legal framework and parliamentary backing to ensure the authority’s effectiveness in addressing the country’s street lighting challenges.

SEE ALSO



