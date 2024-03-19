Eggs may contain various types of bacteria, microorganisms and other contaminants.

Do you need to wash eggs? Yes and no

Eggs have been controversial for years. Experts are still arguing whether they are healthy or whether we should be careful with them and limit their quantity.

Eggs may contain various types of bacteria, microorganisms and other contaminants. Fortunately, the shell is an effective barrier against them and protects the egg white and yolk. It would seem that in such a situation, washing the eggs after purchasing and putting the clean ones in the refrigerator would be a wise solution. Unfortunately, this is not the case at all.

Experts warn against washing eggs because not only do we remove impurities from them, but we also damage the natural coating, which additionally protects the shell. Once it is destroyed, bacteria can more easily penetrate our egg and lead to infection. Washing eggs also shortens their freshness.

So what should we do? Store eggs in a separate container so that the shells do not come into contact with other products or directly touch the shelves in the refrigerator. And remember to wash your hands with warm water and soap if you have previously held eggs.

Does this mean that eggs do not need to be washed? Not completely. The truth is that eggs should not be washed unless you intend to use them immediately. Until then, it is better to leave them without contact with water. Alternatively, you can gently remove larger dirt from the shell surface using a cloth or paper.

And when should you wash eggs? Only when we are going to eat them. Many people do not do this, assuming that they do not eat the shell, only its contents. However, when breaking, bacteria or other microorganisms may get onto the egg white and yolk. This happens, for example, when making scrambled eggs.

If you cook the eggs soft or hard, there is no need to wash them first. High temperature will neutralize the threat.

Eating raw eggs is controversial and poses a risk of salmonella. To minimise them, be sure to scald the egg shells in boiling water first. The Sanitary and Epidemiological Station recommends pouring boiling water over them, soaking them for two to three minutes, then pouring out the water and rinsing them with running water.

A very important thing that many people forget about is washing your hands before preparing meals. Research shows that nearly 65% do not do this. consumers. Placing unwashed eggs next to other food products or on surfaces on which we later place fruit or bread also poses a significant threat.