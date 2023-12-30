Rampaging youth who protested to the office and residence of the DCE for Kadjebi, Wilson Agbanyo over the death of two footballers have also allegedly attacked COCOBOD office at Papase in Kadjebi district.

It is unclear what caused the attack on the COCOBOD office but protests and disturbances in the area recently are directly linked to the death of the two football stars from Yadzo.

This development has caused the deployment of military personnel to the district to ensure law and order.

Meanwhile, the Oti regional rMinster, Joshua Makubu has denied allegations that his security officers in the region, especially cocoa growing communities were compromised in the smuggling activities hence the invitation of the COCOBOD task force to those parts of the region.

According to him, his men were rather under resource in dealing with the menace.