Ghanaian events organizer Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum and her team celebrated the culmination of her sing-a-thon at Akwaaba Village with a lively party.

On Friday, December 29, musicians Adina, Praye Tiatia, and Akatakyie delighted fans with their popular songs.

In a heartwarming video, Adina performed her hit song “Why” as part of the program, marking the finale of Asantewaa’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Asantewaa, 33, initiated her quest to become the new record holder on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and concluded it on Friday, December 29, 2023.

She reportedly sang for an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes during the nearly five-day event.

However, the confirmation of Asantewaa as the new record holder is pending Guinness World Records (GWR) validation, succeeding the current record holder, Sunil Waghmare.

