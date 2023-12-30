An ex-convict, identified as Abdul, has been arrested for stealing a sheep in Damongo Zongo, in the Savannah Region.

According to an eyewitness, the thief came out of prison last week, and this incident is not the first time he has stolen animals and sell to butchers in the area.

The youth of Damongo apprehended the suspect and sent him to Damongowura’s Palace fr punishment.

When quizzed, the suspect claimed he intended to sell the sheep to celebrate the New Year.