Aspiring Parliamentary candidate for Nkranza North, Charles Owusu held a mammoth durbar for stakeholders in his Constituency on Christmas eve.

The event was to deliberate on the developmental strategies to change Nokoranza and sell his vision to the elders and people of the land.

All chiefs, Zongo chiefs, religious leaders and all heads of institutions in the district graced the occasion.

Residents throng to the venue in their numbers to support Mr. Owusu who is seeking to represent them in Parliament.

The event chaired by former rector for Sunyani and Wa Technical universities, Prof. Nsiah Gyabaah.

Charles Owusu called for unity of purpose to help develop Nkoranza North urging all including supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to back him.