Afua Asantewaa has successfully completed her Guinness World Record attempt to break the record for the longest individual singing marathon.

In an incredible feat, she surpassed the existing record of 105 hours set by an Indian in 2012.

Asantewaa’s singing marathon began at midnight on Sunday, December 24, and end at 7:00 am on December 29, lasting a total of five days, six hours, and 55 minutes.

Addressing the public after accomplishing this remarkable feat, Afua Asantewaa expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her at the Akwaaba Village and their homes.

Reflecting on the intense experience, she shared, “At a point, I kept asking which day it was, and I finally got to know that today is Friday. On behalf of my family, team, volunteers, the media, and Ghana Tourism Authority, I would like to say thank you to everyone who participated in this attempt; it has been a smooth journey and a very successful one.”

Afua Asantewaa expressed hope that, her efforts would have a positive impact on Ghana’s music industry and inspire the youth to embrace more challenges.

She emphasized, “There are a lot of things you can try.”

She extended her gratitude to the Vice President and all individuals who contributed to her achievement.

Asantewaa also thanked everyone and invited them to the evening celebration.

“I am thankful to everyone and hope to see you this evening as we celebrate” she added.

