As the world unites to celebrate the gallant fathers in their lives, a few unfortunate persons including Nigerian superstar, Davido dread this day.

In an early morning post he made, he revealed for the first time ever, his happy Fathers’ Day moment has become a difficult one for obvious reasons.

Every year, his children send him warm messages thanking him for being a great father, but this year, it falls short of one letter from his first son, Ifeanyi who passed on due to an accidental drowning incident in their plush Victoria Island home.

Davido took to his story to thank God for strength to be able to sail through the pain of his tragic loss.

Just when he thought he was healing, this Fathers’ Day has revealed to him that his wounds are still fresh.

“Some days will be like this. Water full my eyes but I’ll be alright,” he shared on his Instagram story.

