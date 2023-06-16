Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Amakye Dede, has revealed it was artiste manager, Kiki Banson, who forced him to crown young highlife and Afro-beat singer, Kuami Eugene, as the king of future highlife in Ghana.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Amakye Dede said after Mr Banson gave him the crown, he handed it over to a guy he was with (Rubberman) to hold it.

“They forced me and it wasn’t my will. You can call Kiki and ask him and I don’t think he can deny that,” he said.

His revelation comes barely 24 hours after Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, disassociated itself from the claims the legend made on Accra-based Asaase Radio.

The Head of Public Events and Communication, Robert Klah, said the production house has said it had no hand in the events leading to the crowning.

Mr Klah, therefore, suggested Amakye Dede is asked to reveal who forced him to undertake the activity.

