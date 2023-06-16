The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team, led by Stéphane Roudet, has acknowledged that Ghana’s economy is bouncing back barely a month after the Executive Board approved the $3 million extended credit facility (ECF).

He cited softening inflation, an increase in international reserves and less volatile exchange rate as some of the indicators recorded in the past couple of weeks.

Mr Roudet made the observation after the IMF Mission concluded its latest visit to Ghana, from Thursday, June 8 to June 15.

“During the visit, we discussed recent macroeconomic developments,” he told the media.

“Against a complex global economic backdrop, the Ghanaian economy is showing signs of stabilisation, with softening inflation, an increase in international reserves, and a less volatile exchange rate,” he added.

The IMF Mission met President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Ernest Addison, among others.

“We also took stock of the authorities’ progress in meeting key commitments under the Fund-supported programme,” he said.

