A joint police-military team has been deployed to Ghana Senior High School following threats by the youth of Kukuo in the Tamale metropolis to pull down an ongoing wall project funded by the Old Students Association.

Tension has been brewing between residents and management of the school, nearly resulting in a brawl.

Six suspects were arrested earlier this week following an attack on some security task force by the residents.

3news.com reports the youth have vowed to continuously push down the wall.

For the past 13 years, efforts by the Association to construct a wall around the school have been met with fierce resistance from residents of Kukuo.

The claim of the residents is that the wall if constructed, will prevent them from accessing the only source of water for the community, hence the resistance.

The security deployment has since taken over the school and monitoring the situation.

The officers have vowed to deal ruthlessly with anyone whose actions or inaction will affect the ongoing project as well as academic activities.

