Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, has categorically denied being the speaker in a widely circulated audio citing alleged atrocities committed by him.

He stated emphatically that he has not said any such thing in an interview or on the phone.

“My attention has been drawn to an audio circulating on social alleged to be my voice. I wish to emphatically state that I have no knowledge about the creation of the said audio and I also deny categorically that the voice of the speaker in the audio is mine.”

According to a statement signed by him, the said audio was done to taint his image and integrity.

The renowned pastor, therefore, entreated the public to disregard the content of the viral audio.

“I entreat members of my family, church, friends, followers, well-wishers, loved ones and all persons to disregard the audio alleged to have been made by me and treat it with all contempt it deserves.”

The speaker in the viral audio mentioned that Owusu Bempah and President Nana Akufo-Addo made some ‘sacrifices’ before the latter emerged victorious in general elections.

“Do you know what sacrifices we made before Akufo-Addo became President,” the audio stated.

Below is his statement:

