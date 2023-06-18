Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian fired up their Instagrams on Saturday to ecstatically congratulate their big sister Kourtney on her pregnancy.

Kourtney, 44, broke the news Friday night that she is expecting her fourth child, who will be her first by her new husband Travis Barker, 47.

As her man performed onstage with his band Blink-182, Kourtney stood in the audience and held up a sign that read: ‘Travis, I’m Pregnant.’

The announcement was a nod to Blink-182’s iconic All The Small Things music video, in which a similar sign appears.

Swinging by her own Insta Stories, Kim re-posted a video of the heartwarming moment and gushed in a caption: ‘Congrats!!! We’re having a Kravis baby!!!’

Khloe took to IG hours later to say ‘congratulations my cuties!!!’ to the couple.

‘My baby is having baby!!!!!!,’ she continued. ‘I love you and baby sooooo much.’

After catching a glimpse of his wife’s message, Travis jumped down off the stage, made his way towards her and the couple shared a passionate kiss.

Kourtney later confirmed the news on her Instagram Story by sharing a video of the surprise reveal.

The reality TV bombshell revealed last December that she’d officially stopped her IVF journey 10 months prior after she said it caused her to spiral into a deep depression among other symptoms.

She already shares three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight — with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 39.

Travis meanwhile has two children — Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 — with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48.