Kourtney Kardashian has revealed her doctor told her to drink Travis Barker’s semen to help improve her chances of falling pregnant.

Opening up about her fertility journey on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney – who recently wed Travis in a lavish Italian ceremony – explained that they’ve been trying out different techniques in the hopes of welcoming a baby.

Speaking about her thyroid levels – which can interfere with the release of eggs – and a recent conversation she had with her doctor about this, the reality TV star said: “I can’t remember what he said, if it [her thyroid level] was low or high.”

But, she went on, “he told us, well, he told me, that the thing that would help it was drinking [Travis’] come, like, four times a week.”

“I love this doctor,” Travis jokingly replied, although neither he nor Kourtney confirmed whether they’d tried the technique out.

The couple is certainly on the same page these days. On May 22, Kourtney and Travis had their third wedding ceremony, in Portofino, Italy, exchanging vows in front of loved ones, including Kourtney’s family—Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner—and Travis’ kids Landon Barker, Alabama Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.