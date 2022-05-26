The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo says contrary to claims that she is fighting her party and government, she is still loyal to the NPP and President Akufo- Addo.

According to her, her absence from Parliament, especially during times when her party needed her, was not intentional even though the allegations leveled against her say otherwise.

Speaking on The Pulse on Thursday, Adwoa Safo stated that she has a good record in the party and is not ready to put that in disrepute.

“I am still committed to the party, the government and His Excellency the President and his family. I have a record of the 2012 election petition from Dome-Kwabenya and that is what landed all of us in power today.”

“I will be the last person to put that fight, that courage and that record that I have fought for into disrepute at this time,” she told Blessed Sogah, host of the show.

In February 2022, some people including NPP MPs accused Adwoa Safo of blackmailing the government.

New Juaben South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi, claimed that the Dome-Kwabenya MP is using her seat as a bargaining chip to frustrate government business.

“All the problems the government is facing are attributable to Adwoa Safo. Clearly, her intention and posture show that she wants to sabotage NPP,” he said in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

He revealed how they had to beg Miss Safo on countless occassion to come to Parliament due to their limited numbers.

Knowing her critical role in getting government bills passed in Parliament, the New Juaben South MP said she had decided to use that to frustrate the government.

“She said she will not come to Parliament if she is not given the Deputy Majority Leader position,” he disclosed.

“All 136 NPP MPs are always in Parliament except for Adwoa Safo. One person cannot hold the party to ransom,” he fumed.

But the Dome-Kwabenya MP denied the allegations stating that the President is aware of the reasons that have contributed to her absence.

Adwoa Safo said she did not respond to those allegations because she believes silence is golden.

“When people throw in stuff at you that are not true and you respond immediately you don’t make sense to the people. That is why I have kept quiet all these months, listening to what everybody has to say. But what I know and what I am telling the people of Ghana is that I have issues with family that I had to take care of and that is exactly why I had to stay back,” she noted.

Referencing her appearance in Parliament in December 2021, Adwoa Safo said that she tries as much as possible to show up for the party but in some instances, the situation is out of her hands.

Meanwhile, the Dome-Kwabenya MP said that she will resume her duties as an MP and a Minister when her son is fit and healthy.

She stated that currently, she is taking care of her unwell son in the United States and has to ensure all is settled before she returns to the country.

Adwoa Safo said that she has served her constituents for the past 12 years and will not abandon her duties as a Legislator.

“I will be returning definitely to serve my people. I lead and serve the people of Dome-Kwabenya and I have done that for the past 12 years and I know exactly what my responsibilities are and I am definitely going to do that.

“As you know, my son is unwell and has to transition to school, so I have to ensure that all that is settled before I can resume my duties and that is exactly what I am doing,” she said.