Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has announced his squad ahead of the international break which includes three players who are yet to represent Ghana.

The Otto Addo-led technical team, which released a 33-man squad on Thursday May 25,2022 featured some new faces who have received their debut call-ups.

The three new players are Bechem United’s Augustine Okrah, Alidu Seidu of Ligue 1 club Clermont Foot and Bristol City’s forward Antoine Semenyo.

Antoine Semenyo

The Bristol City forward who earned his first call up was sensation last season, scoring on eight occasions and providing 12 assists in the English Championship.

The 22-year-old missed out on Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Marh due to injury.

Antoine Semenyo of Bristol City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-2 – Rogan/JMP – 29/01/2022 – Deepdale – Preston, England – Preston North End v Bristol City – Sky Bet Championship.

Alidu Seidu

The Clermont’s defender has featured in 21 games for the French Ligue 1 side last season and managed 5 clean sheets in the process.

Augustine Okrah

Okrah has also been outstanding for Bechem United in the ongoing GPL, registering 17 goals in all competitions, 13 in the league and 4 in the league cup.

Ghana will square off against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic in June in hope to secure an early spot for the AFCON next year.

Full Squad: