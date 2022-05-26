Dome-Kwabenya MP and Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo’s decision to abandon her parliamentary and ministerial duties may have caused an uproar in the country, particularly, among her constituents and colleagues who badly needed her for the smooth passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

But her new accent, acquired within six months of staying abroad, is one that has injected some level humour in the heated atmosphere.

Beyond her reason for absenting herself from Parliament, one other aspect of her interview on JoyNews that has been in circulation is the oratory of the legislator who has been conspicuously missing from the House since the year began.

The lawmaker has developed an American accent, so noticeable that her pronunciation of the constituency she represents is affected.

Snippets of the embattled MP’s interview making rounds have evoked much hilarity with some persons wondering how she was able to achieve that within the period.

In her interview, however, Adwoa Safo while noting she had not been served any notice to appear before the Privileges Committee mentioned that she has been taking care of her son – reason she is not in the country yet.

ALSO READ:

Check out some reactions on social media:

Chale I just heard MP Adwoa Safo’s accent and it’s very top. The people of Dome Kwabenya are on their way to becoming Americans.



The “Return” was sounded with a perfect American accent, East Coast things. — PrampramFisherman (@AnnyOsabutey) May 26, 2022

Kofi Annan lived and married the West but maintained his mother accent. Adwoa Safo is slanging more than the Queen. Few months yi di3 metiasi3 — Kwetey Nartey (@kweteynartey) May 26, 2022

That is SO PERRY – Adwoa Safo to those wondering whether she is still the Gender Minister. #AdwoaSafo #JoyNews — Kwetey Nartey (@kweteynartey) May 26, 2022

Adwoa Safo make I shock briefly.

Eeiii — Zoe Abu-Baidoo (@ZoeAbuBaidoo) May 26, 2022

I have not given up on my party – Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP, Dome- Kwabenya. #ThePulse pic.twitter.com/ld4NYlCpUq — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) May 26, 2022

Adwoa Safo’s accent, wow 🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂 — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) May 26, 2022

Dome Kwabenya constituents listening to their MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo ‘s America accent: pic.twitter.com/fu0ecSBCvn — Marreka Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) May 26, 2022

With this new American English accent of Adwoa Safo, I can’t wait to hear her speak any Ghanaian language.



Kyer3 s3 Dome Kwabenya no koraaa… Boi pic.twitter.com/G6Tqz0zBVi — Marreka Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) May 26, 2022