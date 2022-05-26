Collage of Adwoa Safo dancing in one of her viral Tiktok videos
Dome-Kwabenya MP and Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo’s decision to abandon her parliamentary and ministerial duties may have caused an uproar in the country, particularly, among her constituents and colleagues who badly needed her for the smooth passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

But her new accent, acquired within six months of staying abroad, is one that has injected some level humour in the heated atmosphere.

Beyond her reason for absenting herself from Parliament, one other aspect of her interview on JoyNews that has been in circulation is the oratory of the legislator who has been conspicuously missing from the House since the year began.

The lawmaker has developed an American accent, so noticeable that her pronunciation of the constituency she represents is affected.

Snippets of the embattled MP’s interview making rounds have evoked much hilarity with some persons wondering how she was able to achieve that within the period.

In her interview, however, Adwoa Safo while noting she had not been served any notice to appear before the Privileges Committee mentioned that she has been taking care of her son – reason she is not in the country yet.

