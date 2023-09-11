Renowned Nigerian musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has recently made a surprising revelation about his current show fees and financial status, aiming to inspire emerging artists and entertainers.

Davido, a recipient of numerous awards and international acclaim, has disclosed that he now commands an astounding fee of $600,000 per show.

The accomplished artist emphasized that, due to the high demand for his performances, he selectively accepts only four gigs each month from clients willing to meet his asking price.

As a result, he earns between $2 million and $3 million during less vibrant months and even more for top-tier performances.

This revelation solidifies his position as one of Africa’s most sought-after music artists, allowing him to maintain his artistic standards while making his talent accessible to appreciative audiences.

Davido also stressed his collaborative approach to business decisions, highlighting his commitment to keeping his team informed.

These insights came to light during a conversation with Zahir Jooma, co-owner of a renowned jewelry store.

Davido’s disclosure has left netizens astounded, challenging their preconceptions about the financial rewards of pursuing a career in music.

Many have taken to social media platforms to express their admiration for his achievements and commend his transparency regarding his earnings.